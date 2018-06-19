You are here

Home > Technology

PayPal co-founders back new credit card for startups

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 8:26 PM

colin-ppcf1-19.jpg
Prior to Tuesday's announcement, a few firms had already been using the credit card, which has so far been issued to roughly 1,000 people. The company also announced that it had raised US$57 million in a series B funding round that included PayPal co-founders Mr Thiel and Mr Levchin, as well as Y Combinator Continuity, Ribbit Capital and others.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Losing gobs of money on a quest for hyper-growth and world domination might get you funding from venture capitalists, but it won't get you a credit card from a bank.

Now, one startup wants to change that, and it's convinced Silicon Valley heavyweights Peter Thiel and Max Levchin to invest in its idea. Rather than focus on credit history, San Francisco-based Brex looks at funding raised in order to issue cards to companies and employees to cover startup expenses. On Tuesday, Brex launched a credit card targeted specifically at venture-backed companies.

"Traditional banks issue a credit card like issuing a loan," said Henrique Dubugras, Brex co-founder and chief executive officer. "We ingest real-time data and make a decision on the credit limit every day."

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, a few firms had already been using the credit card, which has so far been issued to roughly 1,000 people. The company also announced that it had raised US$57 million in a series B funding round that included PayPal co-founders Mr Thiel and Mr Levchin, as well as Y Combinator Continuity, Ribbit Capital and others.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dubugras and his co-founder, Pedro Franceschi, previously founded Brazilian payments processor Pagar.me while they were teenagers, before starting Brex in 2017.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Stock market remains in correction mode
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing

BP_Hyflux.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CPTPP
Jun 19, 2018
Government & Economy

American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore urges US to rejoin Trans-Pacific trade pact

Jun 19, 2018
Transport

SP Group to build Singapore's largest public electric vehicle charging network by 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening