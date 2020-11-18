Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing as vaccine proves 95% effective

Get our introductory offer at only
[NEW YORK] Pfizer said a final analysis of clinical-trial data showed its Covid-19 vaccine was 95 per cent effective, paving the way for the company to apply for the first US regulatory authorisation for a coronavirus shot within days.
The US drugmaker and partner BioNTech said their...
