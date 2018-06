First aired: 8 June 2018

Duration: 13:12 mins

Synopsis:

Helping hotels manage and market their group reservations business through cloud-based-software. Even the hospitality trade can’t fend off the onslaught of the digital. ‘Transform or be left behind’ was the impetus for Idem Hospitality. Co-founders Matthew Howden and Steven Hopkinson join Howie Lim in Mind Your Business.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3