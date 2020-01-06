You are here

Popular Middle East app accused of spying is back on Google Play

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

The UAE is investing heavily in new technologies and artificial intelligence, but many experts and organisations accuse the country of strictly restricting freedoms on the Internet.
PHOTO: AP

Abu Dhabi

THE popular UAE-developed mobile application ToTok has returned to the Google Play Store after it was removed on claims that it was being used for government spying, the company said on Saturday.

Google and Apple removed the app from their online marketplaces last month after The New York Times reported that ToTok allowed the UAE government to track the conversations, movements and other details of people who installed it on their phone.

"We are happy to inform you #ToTok is now available for download on the Google Play Store," a statement on ToTok's Twitter account said.

On its platform, Google lists a series of "updates" to the app, including requesting access to permissions and data and a "newly designed dialog to ask your authorisation of accessing and syncing your contact list".

