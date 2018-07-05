You are here
PUB to tackle energy use and sludge generation in water treatment
Meeting future demand with current technology in water treatment is unsustainable
Singapore
WITH the search for new water sources reaching its limits, Singapore is setting its sights on another key area of research, to make sure it squeezes more value from each drop of clean water it produces.
A significant chunk of the S$435
