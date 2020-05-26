Qatar virus tracing app stirs rare privacy backlash

Get our introductory offer at only
Doha
PRIVACY concerns over Qatar's coronavirus contact tracing app, a tool that is mandatory on pain of prison, have prompted a rare backlash and forced officials to offer reassurance and concessions.
Like other governments around the world, Qatar has turned to mobile phones to...
