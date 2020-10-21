You are here

Home > Technology

Qualcomm, Mukesh Ambani's Jio team up to ready 5G for India

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 11:37 AM

nz_ambani_211059.jpg
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms is working with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions and accelerate efforts to bring the high-speed network to the world's No 2 mobile market by users.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms is working with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions and accelerate efforts to bring the high-speed network to the world's No 2 mobile market by users.

Jio, which includes the tycoon's wireless operator, and its wholly-owned US-based unit Radisys are partnering Qualcomm Technologies to "fast track the development and roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India", according to a joint statement late on Tuesday.

While India has yet to auction airwaves for 5G, Mr Ambani has been preparing Jio for the fifth-generation wireless service with what he calls a technology developed in-house. That means his carrier won't need to spend much to switch to the new system, unlike some of its rivals, according to him. That also leaves Jio immune to political disputes linked to Chinese equipment vendors that global operators are embroiled in.

Mr Ambani has also expressed interest in selling the technology to other carriers if it is rolled out successfully in his home market. Jio debuted in India four years ago, offering free calls and cheap data. Now, it is the nation's biggest carrier with about 400 million users. The company is planning to introduce an inexpensive 5G smartphone that would eventually cost less than US$40, Press Trust of India reported on Oct 18, citing an official.

With Jio at the centre of his ambitions, Asia's richest man has set about transforming his energy conglomerate Reliance Industries into a technology titan. He's set his sights on e-commerce, seeking to take on Amazon.com and Walmart's local unit in India, and raised more than US$20 billion this year by selling stakes in Jio to investors including Facebook and Google.

SEE ALSO

US seeks to sway Brazil on Chinese 5G with US$1b deal

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Amazon extends work from home option till June

US seeks to sway Brazil on Chinese 5G with US$1b deal

Snap shares jump as user growth, revenue beat estimates

Didi Chuxing mulls HK initial public offering

SK Hynix to buy Intel NAND business for US$9b

Doctors may have found secretive new organs in the centre of your head

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 12:37 PM
Banking & Finance

Who said Jack Ma's Ant IPO is a money maker?

[HONG KONG] Optimism is in the air. People are lining up like ants for what might be the world's biggest initial...

Oct 21, 2020 12:35 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Suga opposes actions that boost tension in South China Sea

[JAKARTA] Japan opposes any actions that escalate tension in the East and South China Seas, Prime Minister Yoshihide...

Oct 21, 2020 12:20 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains on US stimulus deal optimism, weaker dollar

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Wednesday as optimism that US lawmakers could reach agreement on a pre-election...

Oct 21, 2020 12:08 PM
Banking & Finance

Dalio charity gives to Singapore school to train wealth managers

[SINGAPORE] Dalio Philanthropies has made a US$25 million grant to a Singapore institute to train policy makers and...

Oct 21, 2020 11:53 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysia allows 10% of workers under lockdown to work in office

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will exempt as much as 10 per cent of workers in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sabah, Labuan and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Mapletree Logistics Trust, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, CDLHT

Netflix reports slowing subscriber growth; shares slide

Local construction firms 'still playing second fiddle to foreign ones'

Singaporeans who travelled overseas on or after March 27 can now tap government subsidies, insurance in case of infection

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking modest gains on Wall Street; STI up 0.3%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for