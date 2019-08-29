You are here

Qualcomm says carriers need to get serious about Wi-Fi

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Qualcomm is expanding its customer list just as the industry is expecting an influx of devices on new 5G cellular networks.
San Francisco

QUALCOMM Inc said that telecommunications service providers need to jump on new technology coming to Wi-Fi or risk losing the chance to exploit the flood of data being created by their customers.

The company is offering new chips that will enable Wi-Fi 6 connections in new wireless networking gear for homes and businesses.

The technology allows more connections simultaneously and access to a broader range of radio frequencies, which enables faster data transmission.

Mesh networks, groups of small access points that relay signals and increase coverage, are the key to the improved technology, according to Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon. His company is trying to expand its customer list at a time when the electronics industry is arguing that there will be an explosion of connected devices on new 5G cellular networks.

To underscore its point, the chipmaker notes that the number of connected devices per household has doubled every two years since 2012 and will average 24 by 2020.

In addition, there will be four billion connected devices in the workplace by 2022. Phone service providers need to embrace the transition if Wi-Fi is to continue as the home and office technology that supports cellular by handling traffic indoors.

They will also need to shift from providing their customers with only basic modems to investing more in that technology, Mr Amon said. "We expect to see a change in the carrier view to Wi-Fi first," he said on Tuesday an event in San Francisco.

If service providers do not offer the latest gear to their subscribers, major cloud companies such as Amazon.com Inc will step in, offering products to users and taking advantage of their positions as managers of the connected devices and the flood of data that they create, Mr Amon said.

Qualcomm's Atheros division competes with Broadcom Inc to be the major supplier of chips that drive Wi-Fi access points. BLOOMBERG

