Qualcomm strikes new licensing deal with LG

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 8:14 PM

Qualcomm said on Tuesday that it has entered into a new five-year patent license agreement with LG Electronics to develop, manufacture and sell 3G, 4G and 5G smartphones.
[BENGALURU] Qualcomm said on Tuesday that it has entered into a new five-year patent license agreement with LG Electronics to develop, manufacture and sell 3G, 4G and 5G smartphones.

LG Electronics had said in June it was unable to narrow differences with Qualcomm and renew its chip license agreement.

Qualcomm in April also reached a surprise settlement that cleared the road for iPhones to once again use its modem chips, but its shares were hurt in July when Apple bought Intel's modem business for US$1 billion.

