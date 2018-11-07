You are here

Home > Technology
BT EXCLUSIVE

Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

BT_20181107_PGRTT5_3609752.jpg
R&T Technologies COO Michael Lew (left) and director Rajesh Sreenivasan. Mr Sreenivasan says: "Now we are in the position to say we can stand shoulder to shoulder with the Big Four."
PHOTO: RAJAH & TANN TECHNOLOGIES

Singapore

MULTI-DISCIPLINARY accounting firms namely PwC, EY and Deloitte may have to brace themselves for more competition, this time from regional legal network Rajah & Tann Asia's technology subsidiary. It is not only equipping its ten-member firms with tech capabilities, but also

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_KRBUKIT6_3609220.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Real Estate

Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
4 IPO activity disappoints in 2018 as big plans get iced
5 DBS chief flags steeper drop in mortgage loans growth this year
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_HENG67UE0_3609372.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore may need to review 2019 growth forecasts: Heng

BT_20181106_VMCHINA6_3609383.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Xi pledges that China will open up its markets further

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening