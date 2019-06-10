You are here

Home > Technology

Raytheon and United Technologies announce merger

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 6:47 AM

BP_raytheon_100619_31.jpg
American defence and aeronautics heavyweights Raytheon and United Technologies announced on Sunday that they have agreed to merge, the companies said in a joint statement.
PHOTOS: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] American defence and aeronautics heavyweights Raytheon and United Technologies announced on Sunday that they have agreed to merge, the companies said in a joint statement.

"The transaction will create a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments within aerospace and defence," the statement said, adding that the new company is expected to have around US$74 billion in sales this year.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

G-20 to wrap up digital tax by 2020: final communique

Huawei turns to Africa to offset US blacklist

Apple to buy Drive.ai in bid for more autonomous vehicle talent

On-demand game rivals get ready to rumble in the cloud

G20 agrees to push ahead with rules on corporate tax targeting tech giants

Google walkout organiser quits, citing retaliation fear

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market
4 Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists
5 CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

Must Read

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_Iron_100619_4.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Iron ore's red-hot rally flames out

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_KELTRADE109MK5_3804178.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

G-20 finance chiefs cite 'intensified' trade row, but don't call for its resolution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening