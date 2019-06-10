Raytheon and United Technologies announce merger

American defence and aeronautics heavyweights Raytheon and United Technologies announced on Sunday that they have agreed to merge, the companies said in a joint statement.

"The transaction will create a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments within aerospace and defence," the statement said, adding that the new company is expected to have around US$74 billion in sales this year.

