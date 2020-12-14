You are here
Reddit to buy TikTok rival Dubsmash
[BENGALURU] Social network firm Reddit said on Sunday it would buy short-video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest company to expand in a space dominated by Chinese-owned TikTok.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a spokesperson for Reddit said the acquisition was based on a combination of cash and stock.
The success of ByteDance's TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Snapchat rolling out "Spotlight" in November and Facebook launching "Instagram Reels" earlier this year.
Reddit said in a blog post that the deal would give its users, who can already upload and stream videos, access to Dubsmash's editing and short-video creation tools.
The San Francisco-based company added that Dubsmash would maintain its own platform and brand.
Dubsmash's entire team, including co-founders Suchit Dash, Jonas Drüppel and Tim Specht, will join Reddit.
