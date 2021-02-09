 Reddit's valuation doubles to US$6b after new US$250m funding, Technology - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Reddit's valuation doubles to US$6b after new US$250m funding

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 10:35 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Reddit, which has been at the heart of a recent social media-driven retail trading frenzy, said on Monday it raised more than US$250 million in a new round of funding that has doubled its valuation to US$6 billion.

The social media company's chief executive officer, Steve Huffman, told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that it is a good market to raise funds.

"Valuations are very high right now. It never hurts to raise money when there's an opportunity to do so and Reddit had a strong year," Mr Huffman was quoted as saying by the WSJ.

Reddit said in a blog post that advertising revenue increased 90 per cent in the last quarter from a year earlier.

REUTERS

