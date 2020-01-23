You are here

Home > Technology

Riyadh rejects charge that Saudi prince hacked into Bezos' phone

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200123_YPHACKED_4013526.jpg
A report says data started leaving Mr Bezos' phone about a month after the alleged Saudi hacking.

Davos

SAUDI Arabia's Foreign Minister said on Wednesday that an allegation that the kingdom's crown prince had been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was "absurd".

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland: "I think 'absurd' is exactly the right word. The idea that the crown prince would hack Jeff Bezos' phone is absolutely silly."

Two United Nations (UN) officials were slated to report later on Wednesday that there is enough evidence suggesting that Saudi Arabia had hacked the American billionaire's phone; they were also expected to urge both the kingdom and the United States to investigate the issue, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prince Faisal said the kingdom would investigate it were presented with evidence "that substantiated these claims".

SEE ALSO

Saudi Arabia issues US$5b of bonds as Gulf tensions ease

The UN officials plan a public statement asserting that they have found credible a forensic report commissioned by Mr Bezos' security team that concluded his phone had probably been hacked via a tainted video sent from a WhatsApp account belonging to the Saudi crown prince.

The report, by FTI Consulting, concluded that massive amounts of data began leaving Mr Bezos' phone about a month after the video was shared in mid-2018, the source said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject.

The Guardian first reported the crown prince's alleged involvement. It said the encrypted message from the number he used is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone Mr Bezos had used, and extracted large amounts of data.

Outside experts consulted by the UN agreed that while the case was not airtight, the evidence was strong enough to warrant a fuller investigation.

The report is set to worsen relations between the world's richest man and the kingdom. Ties had soured following the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, then a columnist for the Bezos-owned Washington Post.

The UN statement will come from Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur for extrajudicial killings, and David Kaye, special rapporteur for free expression. They are putting together a fuller report they expect to give to the UN in June, the source said.

Amazon has declined comment. REUTERS

Technology

Money FM podcast: A new decade for HR 

Netflix forecasts tough start to 2020 as Disney+ goes global

Foxconn's Gou advises employees not to visit China over holiday

Lawyers for Huawei exec facing extradition to US attack fraud charges

IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

Money FM Podcast: Using tech to sustain our food resources

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 12:27 AM
Companies & Markets

3Cnergy to sell three plots of land at Puteri Harbour

3CNERGY – formerly known as HSR Global – is putting up three plots of freehold land totalling 1.86 million square...

Jan 23, 2020 12:16 AM
Transport

Boeing says new MAX delay not due to new technical issues

[DUBLIN] Boeing's decision to advise customers its grounded 737 MAX jet was unlikely to secure flight approval until...

Jan 23, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

UK House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit legislation

[LONDON] The lower house of Britain's parliament on Wednesday overturned changes made by the upper house to the...

Jan 22, 2020 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust posts 1.3% rise in Q1 DPU to 3.06 S cents

FRASERS Centrepoint Trust (FCT) on Wednesday posted a first-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 3.06 Singapore...

Jan 22, 2020 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

China virus deaths rise to 17, heightening global alarm

[BEIJING] Deaths from China's new flu-like virus rose to 17 on Wednesday, heightening global fears of contagion from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly