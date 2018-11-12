You are here

Home > Technology

Russian cybersecurity firm Group IB to open global HQ in Singapore -CEO

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 3:54 PM

file728z5yukwsx1euuag7n1.jpg
Russian cybersecurity company Group IB is to open a global headquarters in Singapore this year or in early next as part of international expansion plans, Chief Executive Ilya Sachkov said.
PHOTO: GROUP IB

[MOSCOW] Russian cybersecurity company Group IB is to open a global headquarters in Singapore this year or in early next as part of international expansion plans, Chief Executive Ilya Sachkov said.

Sachkov, 32, is a co-founder of the Moscow-based company which was set up in 2003 and focuses on investigating high-tech crimes and online fraud. Its clients include banks, energy companies, telecom firms ranging from Russia to Latin America, Canada, the United States and Britain. The company also has offices in London, New York and Dubai.

The move to Singapore comes as Russia and the West are in a stand-off over allegations that Moscow meddled in the U.S. elections. The Kremlin has denied these allegations.

Sachkov, who runs a team of more than 300 people, said timing of the Singapore move was right.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is Asia's financial centre - and our business does well in Asia. Singapore is the first country which bought our products ... Interpol's cyber-crime headquarters, with which we are cooperating, is located in Singapore," Sachkov said.

Sachkov, a cyber security engineer himself, said that for the business to grow, it should be global.

In Asia, Group IB plans to target clients ranging from banks to payment system and crypto currency exchanges to the energy companies and "smart cities", among others, Sachkov said.

HOW TO WIN TRUST

Group IB's competitor, Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab, is in the spotlight after the United States last year ordered civilian government agencies to remove Kaspersky software from their networks, on the concerns that Russia exploits its anti-virus software to spy on customers.

Kaspersky, a global leader in anti-virus software, has strongly rejected the accusations.

Asked how Sachkov planned to attract new investors amid Russia-Western tensions, he said that Group IB's experience with customers from other countries, including law enforcement agencies, should help.

"Everyone knows that never any information was leaked from us and was not used in the politics, we have a level of trust," Sachkov said. "We did not lose any client in the United States or in the Great Britain, in Europe we are even growing."

He said that the company, which is an official Interpol and Europol partner in investigating cybercrimes, is also ready to open its source code to any client as a way to build confidence with new and existing partners. According to Group IB, its customers have been able to recover US$300 million thanks to the company's services.

Sachkov said that the company planned to invest around US$30 million in the Singapore HQ up to 2022. The office will employ 90 people, including 15 Russians.

The US$30 million will come from Group IB's internal resources and no external financing is planned, Sachkov said. His company does not disclose its financial results.

REUTERS

Technology

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

Software firm Apptio to be bought by Vista Equity Partners for US$1.94b

SAP to buy customer sentiment tracker Qualtrics for US$8b

Consumers could soon use Razer Pay at Nets terminals in Singapore

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Apple finds quality issues in some iPhone X, MacBook models

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
3 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale

Must Read

Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses must accept more competition in exchange for more access to Asean markets: PM Lee

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore _121118_50.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses

Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research upgrades CDL to 'buy', ups fair value estimate to S$10.73

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening