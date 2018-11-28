You are here

Home > Technology

Russian hackers bilked firms out of tens of millions of dollars

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 11:36 AM

[WASHINGTON] Eight people, most of them Russian, have been indicted in US court for mounting complex fake advertising schemes that caused companies to lose tens of millions of dollars.

In one scheme, dubbed "Methbot" and launched in 2014, the accused internet swindlers rented more than 1,900 computer servers located in commercial datacentres in several US cities, and would use them to simulate humans viewing ads on webpages they had fabricated, US prosecutors said.

They said the botnet-based ad network was thus able to falsify billions of ad views and forced businesses to pay more than US$7 million for ads that had never in fact been viewed by true, human internet users.

A separate, more lucrative scheme that began in 2015 saw two of the accused operate a fake advertising network for another fraudulent digital ad scheme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They used a network of 1.7 million malware-infected computers to falsify billions of ad views, which cost businesses more than US$29 million for ads also not seen by human internet users, court papers show.

Russian nationals Aleksandr Zhukov, Boris Timokhin, Mikhail Andreev (who is also Ukrainian), Denis Avdeev, Dmitry Novikov and Aleksandr Isaev, along with Sergey Ovsyannikov and Yevgeniy Timchenko of Kazakhstan were named in a 13-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday in federal court in New York.

They were indicted on charges that include wire fraud, computer intrusion, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

Ovsyannikov, Zhukov and Timchenko were arrested abroad in recent weeks, while the other accused are at large.

"As alleged, these individuals built complex, fraudulent digital advertising infrastructure for the express purpose of misleading and defrauding companies who believed they were acting in good faith, and costing them millions of dollars," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney said in a statement.

"This kind of exploitation undermines confidence in the system, on the part of both companies and their customers."

In June, the US imposed sanctions on five Russian companies and three individuals accused of having conducted hacking operations on behalf of Russia.

AFP

Technology

Former employee says Facebook failing black people

Google workers demand end to censored Chinese search project

Facebook was warned of alleged Russian meddling back in 2014

Semiconductor firm SSMC opens S$300m facility

US firm sets up US$1.4m photonics innovation centre in Singapore

More than 100 China scientists denounce baby gene-editing as 'crazy'

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

Must Read

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

AK_SGX_2811.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hi-P, DBS, Keong Hong, IHH Healthcare, Pine Capital

Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

GRP unit no longer assured of winning China mixed-development project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening