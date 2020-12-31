You are here
S Korea holds final hearing in Samsung leader Jay Y Lee's graft trial
Seoul
THE final hearing of a trial that will decide whether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd vice-chairman Jay Y Lee returns to jail for alleged bribery began in a Seoul court on Wednesday.
The heir of one of South Korea's most powerful families was convicted of bribing an associate of former President Park Geun-hye and jailed for five years in 2017. That sentence was reduced and suspended on appeal and he only served a year in jail before being freed in 2018.
A subsequent Supreme Court ruling sent the matter back to the Seoul High Court, which must now decide on a new sentence. A decision is not expected until early next year.
While not the only legal challenge Lee is dealing with - he is also on trial for alleged fraud and stock price manipulation - the bribery case is the biggest immediate threat to his leadership of Samsung Electronics.
Lee, who entered the court in a dark suit and grey tie, is expected to read a statement near the end of the hearing. REUTERS
