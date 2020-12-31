S Korea holds final hearing in Samsung leader Jay Y Lee's graft trial

Seoul

THE final hearing of a trial that will decide whether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd vice-chairman Jay Y Lee returns to jail for alleged bribery began in a Seoul court on Wednesday.

The heir of one of South Korea's most powerful families was convicted of bribing an associate of former President Park Geun-hye and jailed for five years in 2017. That sentence was reduced and suspended on appeal and he only served a year in jail before being freed in 2018.

A subsequent Supreme Court ruling sent the matter back to the Seoul High Court, which must now decide on a new sentence. A decision is not expected until early next year.

While not the only legal challenge Lee is dealing with - he is also on trial for alleged fraud and stock price manipulation - the bribery case is the biggest immediate threat to his leadership of Samsung Electronics.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Lee, who entered the court in a dark suit and grey tie, is expected to read a statement near the end of the hearing. REUTERS