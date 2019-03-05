You are here

Home > Technology

Salesforce slides after disappointing revenue forecast

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 8:34 AM

[SAN FRANCISCO] Salesforce.com Inc. gave a revenue forecast that fell short of estimates, stoking concern the torrid pace of the cloud software maker's growth has stalled as it matures into a larger company. Shares declined about 3 per cent in extended trading.

Sales will be US$3.67 billion to US$3.68 billion in the period ending in April, the San Francisco-based company said Monday in a statement. On average, analysts predicted US$3.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company's profit forecast also missed projections.

Salesforce's guidance suggests the top seller of cloud-based customer-relations software, now a public company for almost 15 years, may not be able to continue to expand at its previous rapid rate. The projected revenue increase of 22 per cent in the current quarter would be the smallest year-over-year gain since at least 2010. That disappointed shareholders who were looking for stronger growth based on the company's broader product lineup and an increase of bigger deals with customers.

"Investors like to see an acceleration,'' said Pat Walravens, an analyst at JMP Securities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Salesforce co-chief executive officers Marc Benioff and Keith Block announced a new annual revenue goal of US$26 billion to US$28 billion by fiscal year 2023. To reach the target, Salesforce is spending a lot of money opening new offices around the world, hiring more workers and buying other businesses over the last year. The company, with a workforce of 35,995 as of Jan 31, has said it plans to hire about 1,500 new employees in Ireland over the next five years.

Revenue increased 26 per cent to US$3.6 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter. Block brushed off any issues with Salesforce's growth.

"We just finished an outstanding fourth quarter and we feel very, very good about the business,'' he said in an interview. "Our guide reflects our business. It's strong."

The stock has gained 16 per cent this year, closing at US$158.50 in New York.

Salesforce made its name by helping corporate clients better target, communicate with and understand their customers. The software maker began with Sales Cloud, a tool that helped account representatives keep track of the selling process, which is now a US$4 billion annual business. With that scale has come slower growth - 11 per cent in the recent quarter.

The sales pace of Service Cloud, which helps businesses provide customer service or communicate with field workers, also has declined. The unit's year-over-year increase was 22 per cent in the quarter, compared with 24 per cent in the fiscal third quarter and 27 per cent in the fiscal second quarter.

Marketing Cloud revenue growth also slowed in the quarter, hampered by the product's reliance on email solutions while brands are focusing more on in-app and push notifications, according to research by Walravens.

Bloomberg

Technology

The newfound power of tech workers

As the Web turns 30, is it an 'out-of-control monster'?

Bigger, saltier, heavier: How fast food changed over 30 years

Singapore to start 5G roll-out by 2020: Iswaran

The newfound power of tech workers

As the web turns 30, is it an 'out-of-control monster'?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

Must Read

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

BT_20190305_CRROY5_3713589.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Life & Culture

Former BT editor Roy Mackie dies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening