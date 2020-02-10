You are here

Samsung debuts more compact foldable phone during Oscars ad

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 11:21 AM

Samsung Electronics Co on Sunday gave the world its first official look at the company's upcoming, more compact foldable smartphone in a commercial that aired during the Academy Awards ceremony.
PHOTO: AFP

The brief advertisement shows off the device's square folded shape, tiny notification panel on the exterior, and large widescreen display on the inside. Scheduled for a glitzy launch event on Feb 11 in San Francisco, the phone represents Samsung's effort to "define a new era," in the words of its new mobile chief Taemoon Roh. The device will be known as the Galaxy Z Flip, according to people familiar with Samsung's plans, and Bloomberg News earlier reported that there'll be a special edition in collaboration with fashion designer Thom Browne.

Smaller and more compact than Samsung's original foldable, the book-like Galaxy Fold, this squarer device harkens back to the familiar form of flip phones, albeit at a larger size. Samsung's commercial shows some camera interface optimizations for using only half the screen, with the semi-folded device acting as its own stand.

The phone will come in at least black and purple colours, according to the advertisement. The South Korea-based technology giant is also expected to debut a trio of new phones in its flagship Galaxy S family, all launching under the Galaxy S20 banner at the same event as the new foldable device.

 

