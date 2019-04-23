You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung delays Galaxy Fold media events in China

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

SMARTPHONE maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has postponed media events for its Galaxy Fold planned for this week in Hong Kong and Shanghai, a company official said, days after reviewers of the foldable handset reported defective samples.

The official did not elaborate on reasons or rescheduling.

Instead of plaudits ahead of the phone's launch on April 26 in the United States, the South Korean conglomerate has been blighted by technology journalists reporting breaks, bulges and blinking screens after using their samples for as little as a day.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Samsung said it received "a few" reports of damage to the displays of samples of the US$1,980 handset, raising the spectre of the combustible Galaxy Note 7 three years ago which the firm ultimately pulled from shelves at massive cost.

The reviewers' reports of broken screens went viral online and prompted the creation of hashtag #foldgate on Twitter.

Samsung has hailed the folding design as the future in a field that has seen few surprises since Apple Inc's iPhone in 2007. Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has also announced a folding handset, the Mate X.

The Samsung official on Monday said that the firm was thoroughly investigating the damage reports as previously announced, and declined to comment on whether there would be any change to the US release date.

The firm plans to begin South Korean and European sales in May, and Chinese sales from an undisclosed date. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

Chinatown Point.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

doc7513oj9dogkemnsul6g_doc6uehutmw2ifc7kx47qu.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Guoco Midtown.png
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand to debut flexible leasing concept at Guoco Midtown on Beach Road

doc7514fpebgyrcp5eebw2_doc742qp159uqg14hssvjjq.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Transport

Ofo loses bicycle-sharing licence in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening