You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung Display considers suspending output at South Korean LCD plant amid supply glut

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 10:21 AM

BP_samsung_160819_56.jpg
South Korean panel maker Samsung Display said on Friday it is considering suspending one of its liquid crystal display (LCD) production lines at home due to a supply glut.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean panel maker Samsung Display said on Friday it is considering suspending one of its liquid crystal display (LCD) production lines at home due to a supply glut.

Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, currently operates two LCD production lines in South Korea and one in China.

"Samsung Display has been adjusting the production output and facility operation due to oversupply and worsening profitability, and we are still considering the suspension of the line, but nothing has been decided," the company said in a statement.

Rising competition from Chinese rivals, a shift to more advanced OLED (organic light emitting diode) panels and slowing demand for smartphones have led to falling offtake and weak prices of LCD panels for South Korean display makers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Samsung Display's cross-town rival LG Display Co Ltd converted one of its LCD production lines to an OLED (organic light emitting diode) production line, a path that Samsung Display may also take.

LG Display is also considering various scenarios for its remaining LCD production line in South Korea, said LG Display chief financial officer Suh Dong-hee at an earnings briefing last month.

Prices for LG Display's main product, 50-inch TV LCDs, slid as much as 7.5 per cent in April-June versus the same period last year, data from WitsView, which is part of research provider TrendForce, showed.

REUTERS

Technology

Apple says it supports 2.4m US jobs

Lenovo warns of price hikes to absorb US tariffs

Tencent's revenue falls short as ByteDance saps ad growth

Australia's Telstra posts lowest profit since listing, cuts dividend

Accused Capital One hacker had stolen data from other targets, say officials

Chinese champion Huawei under fire for calling Taiwan a country

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_SGX_160819_7.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Must Read

nz_exportsg_160834.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore July non-oil exports fall less sharply than previous 2 months at 11.2%

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

187-year-old Jardine has had rough 2019. It may get worse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly