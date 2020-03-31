You are here

Samsung Display to stop producing LCD panels in South Korea, China by end 2020

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 11:36 AM

[SEOUL] South Korean panel maker Samsung Display has decided to end all of its production of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels in South Korea and China by end of this year, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Samsung Display, a unit of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co, said in October that it suspended one of its two LCD production lines at home amid falling demand for LCD panels and a supply glut.

"We will supply LCD orders to our customers by end of this year without any issues", the company said in a statement. 

