You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung Electronics posts 11.04t won Q2 net profit, down 0.1%

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 9:47 AM

2018-07-30T041248Z_65561081_RC18B16FBE90_RTRMADP_3_SAMSUNG-ELEC-RESULTS (1).JPG
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday reported a 0.1 per cent dip in its second quarter net profit from a year earlier, blaming slower sales of smartphones and display panels for the drop.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics on Tuesday reported a 0.1 per cent dip in its second quarter net profit from a year earlier, blaming slower sales of smartphones and display panels for the drop.

Net profit for the April to June period came in at 11.04 trillion won (S$13.48 billion), slightly lower than the 11.05 trillion won in the same period in 2017, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit was 14.87 trillion won, up 5.7 per cent and in line with the estimate of 14.8 trillion won suggested in a preliminary guidance report released earlier this month.

But total sales fell 4.1 per cent year-on-year to 58.48 trillion won, with the company's consumer electronics and mobile businesses suffering.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Second quarter revenue fell due to softer sales of smartphones and display panels," Samsung said in a statement.

The company added however that robust demand for memory chips helped boost the operating profit.

The earnings are sharply down from the 11.69 trillion won net profit registered last quarter, when the company reported a 52 per cent jump on year.

Table

But Samsung said it "expects sustained strength in the memory market and growing demand for flexible OLED panels to drive earnings higher in the second half".

AFP

Technology

China's Huawei says H1 revenue rises 15% to 325.7b yuan

Nokia to help with T-Mobile superfast telecom network

Digital twinning: the next revolution in manufacturing

Singapore fintech C88 scores US$28m Series C funding led by Experian

Trump's tech tariffs are awesome, for South-east Asia

Another Chinese pharma billionaire but where's the profit?

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-cbd-140718.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, most Singapore-listed companies now have a woman on their boards

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Tech stocks take a beating in early Tuesday trade after US rout

Jul 31, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Hospitality Trust, Japfa, Ascendas Reit, Sheng Siong

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Richard Li's FWD said to mull Singapore dual-class IPO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening