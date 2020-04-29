You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung Electronics reports 3% drop in Q1 net profit

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 8:02 AM

rk_samsung_290420.jpg
The world's biggest smartphone maker, Samsung Electronics, reported a three-percent drop in first-quarter net profits on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic dampened consumer demand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] The world's biggest smartphone maker, Samsung Electronics, reported a three-per cent drop in first-quarter net profits on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic dampened consumer demand.

Net profits in the January to March period were 4.88 trillion won (S$5.67 billion), down 3.1 per cent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The first-quarter performance was "partially due to effects of Covid-19", Samsung said in a statement.

The firm is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, by far the largest of the family-controlled conglomerates known as "chaebols" that dominate business in the world's 12th-largest economy.

The figures come as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc across the world economy - earlier this month Samsung had operations suspended at 11 overseas assembly lines - with expectations rife of a looming global recession.

SEE ALSO

Samsung Q1 beats estimates; chips likely to prop up virus-hit Q2

Samsung said "uncertainties driven by Covid-19 will persist" in the latter half of 2020 as the duration and impact of the pandemic remain "unknown".

"Sales and profits of set products business, including smartphones and TVs, are expected to decline significantly as Covid-19 affects demand and leads to store and plant closures globally," it said.

Operating profit rose 3.5 per cent year-on-year to 6.5 trillion won, while sales in the first quarter stood at 55.3 trillion won.

AFP

Technology

YouTube expands fact-check panels in move against misinformation

Alphabet-Google profit up despite pandemic-linked ad slump

Thriving in a digital economy

New York AG raises concerns about Amazon's pandemic safety practices

Germany taps SAP, Deutsche Telekom for contact tracing app

Pentagon releases 'UFO' videos taken by US Navy pilots

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 08:25 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Markets closed on Wednesday for holiday

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday...

Apr 29, 2020 08:18 AM
Companies & Markets

FLT renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust after merger

FRASERS Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) has been renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT),...

Apr 29, 2020 07:18 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus deaths top Vietnam War toll: tracker

[WASHINGTON] The number of US deaths from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the toll of Americans killed in the...

Apr 29, 2020 06:48 AM
Technology

YouTube expands fact-check panels in move against misinformation

[SAN FRANCISCO] YouTube on Tuesday began adding fact-check panels to search results in the US for videos on hot-...

Apr 29, 2020 06:47 AM
Consumer

Toilet paper trophy hunters on a roll as US shortages start easing

[LONDON] US consumers have begun spotting rare Quilted Northern and Charmin toilet paper rolls on store shelves...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.