You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung extends South Korea LCD production for indefinite period

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 12:32 PM

nz_samsung_291254.jpg
Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will extend production of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TVs and monitors, as stay-at-home trends of the coronavirus pandemic created an uptick in demand.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will extend production of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TVs and monitors, as stay-at-home trends of the coronavirus pandemic created an uptick in demand.

Samsung Display's decision to extend LCD production in South Korea for an unspecified period of time overrides its announcement in March that it would end all production by the end of the year to focus on more advanced technology.

Samsung Display said the length of the extension would depend on market conditions. It had said in late October that it was considering a "short-term" extension.

Local media outlet IT Chosun reported earlier on Tuesday that production would be extended by a year at the request of Samsung Electronics' set manufacturing division, citing unnamed tech industry sources.

A spokesperson for Samsung Display declined to comment on the IT Chosun report.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The stay-at-home trend sparked by the coronavirus pandemic led to a 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter spike in global panel demand in the third quarter of the year amid more TV and notebook demand, according to technology research firm TrendForce.

However, the firm added that the influx of more production capacities from Chinese LCD makers was likely to worsen a supply glut next year.

Samsung had produced LCD panels in both South Korea and China, but it earlier this year sold a majority stake in its Suzhou LCD production unit to TCL Technology Group's China Star Optoelectronics Technology unit.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Ambani sold a dream for US$27b. Now he has to deliver

Qualtrics files for US IPO two years after sale to SAP

China clampdown on Ant Group could distract it from overseas expansion

Bolstered by pandemic, tech titans face growing scrutiny

Delivery Hero to sell S Korean unit to get nod for US$4b Woowa deal

Alibaba antitrust fears worsen China tech giants selloff

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 12:33 PM
Life & Culture

Struggling artists bring smiles in war-weary Yemen

[SANAA] Yemeni men, women and children filled a hall earlier this month in rebel-held Sanaa, laughing and clapping...

Dec 29, 2020 12:20 PM
Real Estate

JTC launches confirmed list site at Jalan Papan for tender

JTC on Tuesday launched an industrial site Plot 7 at Jalan Papan for tender, marking the last of three confirmed...

Dec 29, 2020 12:17 PM
Real Estate

New York Bans most evictions as tenants struggle to pay rent

[NEW YORK] The New York Legislature on Monday overwhelmingly passed one of the most comprehensive anti-eviction laws...

Dec 29, 2020 12:13 PM
Government & Economy

Brexit deal puts UK fishermen in uncharted waters

[RAMSGATE, United Kingdom] The fishermen of Ramsgate, a once thriving seaside town in southern England, had high...

Dec 29, 2020 12:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains on softer dollar; US Senate pandemic aid vote eyed

[BENGALURU] Gold inched higher on Tuesday as a softer dollar underpinned the metal, with market participants looking...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Nutryfarm, Starhill Global Reit, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit, CDW

Chip Eng Seng scraps kindergarten tie-up with Repton

Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms

US to allow small drones to fly over people and at night

China clampdown on Ant Group could distract it from overseas expansion

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for