Samsung Group heir questioned by prosecutors over a 2015 deal

[SEOUL] Samsung Group heir Jay Y Lee on Tuesday was summoned and questioned by prosecutors over a controversial 2015 merger of two of the group's affiliates, Yonhap News Agency said.

A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment. Prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.

