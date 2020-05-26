You are here
Samsung Group heir questioned by prosecutors over a 2015 deal
[SEOUL] Samsung Group heir Jay Y Lee on Tuesday was summoned and questioned by prosecutors over a controversial 2015 merger of two of the group's affiliates, Yonhap News Agency said.
A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment. Prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.
REUTERS
