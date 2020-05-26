You are here

Samsung Group heir questioned by prosecutors over a 2015 deal

Tue, May 26, 2020

Samsung Group heir Jay Y Lee on Tuesday was summoned and questioned by prosecutors over a controversial 2015 merger of two of the group's affiliates, Yonhap News Agency said.
Samsung Group heir Jay Y Lee on Tuesday was summoned and questioned by prosecutors over a controversial 2015 merger of two of the group's affiliates, Yonhap News Agency said.

A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment. Prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.

