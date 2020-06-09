You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung heir avoids arrest over controversial merger

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 6:54 AM

rk_LeeJae-yong _090620.jpg
Lee Jae Yong, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, is already being re-tried on charges of bribery, embezzlement and other offences in connection with a corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean president Park Geun Hye.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] A South Korean court on Tuesday declined to issue an arrest warrant for the heir to South Korea's Samsung empire over a controversial merger of two business units seen as a key step to his succession, Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee Jae Yong, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, is already being re-tried on charges of bribery, embezzlement and other offences in connection with a corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean president Park Geun Hye.

The merger case is separate from his ongoing retrial, but adds to the difficulties for the Samsung group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in the world's 12th-largest economy.

Prosecutors had sought the arrest warrant for Lee on suspicion he was involved in price manipulation and illegal trading during the 2015 merger of Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T.

But the Seoul Central District Court turned down the prosecution's request, ruling there was not sufficient probable cause for his arrest, Yonhap reported.

SEE ALSO

South Korea court to rule on arrest warrant for Samsung heir

Prosecutors had also asked for a warrant against two former Samsung executives over their role in the merger, but Yonhap said they also avoided arrest.

"There was insufficient explanation on the need to arrest the defendants against the principle of trial without detention," Judge Won Jung Sook said, according to Yonhap.

"The basic facts (of the case) have been all explained. And prosecutors seem to have already secured considerable amount of evidence through their investigation," she said.

Lee attended the hearing, which Yonhap said lasted for about nine hours, and then awaited the court's decision at a detention centre. He emerged at about 2.40am Tuesday and gave a brief greeting to reporters but did not answer a question on how he felt about the decision.

Lee then left in a black sedan.

The merger transaction was seen as helping ensure a smooth third-generational power transfer to Lee, a scion of Samsung's founding family.

Chaebol families often have only a small ownership stake in their empires, but maintain control through complex webs of cross-shareholdings between units.

APOLOGY 

Lee was the largest shareholder in Cheil Industries, and critics say Samsung sought to artificially lower the price of C&T to give him a bigger stake in the merged entity - a key part of the Samsung structure - consolidating his grip on the conglomerate.

Last week, the Samsung group rejected media reports of price manipulation as "groundless", saying in a statement Lee did not take part in "any illegal acts".

The prosecutors' request came weeks after Lee issued a wide-ranging apology for company misconduct and promised to end the line of family succession.

Lee, 51, has effectively been at the helm of Samsung - South Korea's biggest business group - since his father and Samsung group boss Lee Kun Hee suffered a heart attack in 2014.

He was jailed for five years in 2017 in connection with Park's corruption scandal, but was released a year later on appeal before the country's top court ordered him to face a new trial.

Samsung's overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national gross domestic product, making it crucial to South Korea's economic health.

The company reported a slight fall in first-quarter net profit at 4.88 trillion won (S$5.56 billion), citing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Samsung - which saw operations suspended at 11 overseas assembly lines - has warned of further falls to come as consumer demand is "significantly" hit by the disease.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Sony to unveil PS5 games in online event

Huawei launches UK advertising blitz ahead of security review

South Korea court to rule on arrest warrant for Samsung heir

Philippines probes proliferation of fake Facebook accounts after anti-terror law protest

Hot stock: Creative Tech rallies to 1-year high after Super X-Fi online launch

Abu Dhabi to invest US$752m in Reliance Industries' digital arm

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

US recession started in February, ending 128-month expansion

[WASHINGTON] The US economy reached its peak and entered recession in February, ending 128 month of expansion amid a...

Jun 9, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Volkswagen names Ralf Brandstaetter brand chief executive

[BERLIN] German auto giant Volkswagen said on Monday that operations chief Ralf Brandstaetter would become the new...

Jun 9, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

US warns against dealing with top Iran shipper

[WASHINGTON] The United States warned on Monday that it would punish any country that deals with Iran's top shipping...

Jun 9, 2020 06:56 AM
Technology

Sony to unveil PS5 games in online event

[SAN FRANCISCO] Sony unveiled plans to showcase games tailored for its planned PlayStation 5 consoles Thursday in a...

Jun 9, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong seethes one year on, but protesters on the back foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong on Tuesday marks a year since pro-democracy protests erupted, but a resumption of city-wide...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.