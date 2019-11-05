You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung says to shut down US CPU research division

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 1:13 PM

rk_samsung_051119.jpg
Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will shut down a CPU research division at one of its US facilities, a move that analysts said dimmed prospects for the tech giant's Exynos-branded mobile chips.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will shut down a CPU research division at one of its US facilities, a move that analysts said dimmed prospects for the tech giant's Exynos-branded mobile chips.

Exynos mobile processor chips are considered a hallmark of the South Korean firm's attempts to reduce its reliance on memory chips and increase sales of logic chips that are used to power mobile devices and autonomous vehicles.

But the proprietary chips, which are found in Samsung's flagship Galaxy series smartphones and compete against Qualcomm Inc's marquee mobile processors, have struggled to find external customers.

The decision to shut down the division, which will make some 300 jobs redundant, point to challenges Samsung faces in promoting Exynos chips, analysts said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"(Exynos) chips are not really used anywhere else and continue to lose ground in the mobile processor market, raising concerns about the company's competitiveness," said Park Sung Soon, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

SEE ALSO

Samsung Electronics says Q3 net profit slumps 52%

The move has led to speculation that Samsung will use core designs from ARM or semi-custom designs. Park added that Samsung is not likely to give up the Exynos business entirely.

Samsung said it will continue to develop and produce Exynos chips regardless of the termination of CPU (central processing unit) core projects, and some of 300 affected employees could be relocated to different projects.

"Based upon a thorough assessment of our System LSI business and the need to stay competitive in the global market, Samsung has decided to transition part of our US-based R&D teams," it said in a statement, referring to its logic chip business.

Affected employees will mostly come from its Austin R&D Centre, which had been researching CPU core since 2010, while a small number of employees at its CPU project team at Advanced Computing Lab in San Jose will be let go or relocated to other divisions, a company spokeswoman said.

Samsung said it has more than 20,000 employees in the United States focused on design, research and development, investment and manufacturing next-generation technologies, adding it remained committed to increasing its American workforce.

The termination of its CPU core projects comes after Samsung, the world's largest memory chipmaker, said in April that it plans to invest US$116 billion in logic chips through 2030.

REUTERS

Technology

Keppel's M1 joins IMDA scheme for new businesses, amid SME market push

US urged to invest more in AI; ex-Google CEO warns of China's progress

New Facebook logo arrives as its 'family' grows

Snowden warns of Web giants' 'irresistible power'

'Silicon Saxony' stands on East Germany foundations

Drones used in crime fly under the law's radar

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 01:10 PM
Government & Economy

India's Oct services activity contracts for second straight month

[BENGALURU] Activity in India's dominant services industry contracted for a second consecutive month in October due...

Nov 5, 2019 01:08 PM
Government & Economy

Mixing fiscal, monetary steps will boost growth: Bank of Japan's Kuroda

[NAGOYA] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday a mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus would give a...

Nov 5, 2019 12:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Procurri gets non-binding letter of intent from 3rd party to acquire assets

PROCURRI Corporation on Tuesday said it has received an "unsolicited, non-binding letter of intent" from a third...

Nov 5, 2019 12:35 PM
Life & Culture

Self-taught violin maker from North Macedonia wins international fame

[VELES, North Macedonia] Svetozar Bogdanovski built his first violin 35 years ago for his son Kostadin, then aged...

Nov 5, 2019 12:31 PM
Consumer

De Beers cuts diamond prices by about 5% as industry crisis deepens

[LONDON] De Beers is taking more drastic steps to stem the crisis in the diamond industry by cutting prices across...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly