You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung starts building US$220m R&D centre in Vietnam

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 1:37 PM

WH_samsung _020320.jpg
Samsung Electronics has started building a US$220 million research and development (R&D) centre in Vietnam, the South Korean tech giant's local unit said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[HANOI] Samsung Electronics has started building a US$220 million research and development (R&D) centre in Vietnam, the South Korean tech giant's local unit said on Monday.

Construction of the centre in Hanoi will be completed by the end of 2022, Samsung Vietnam said in a statement, adding that the centre will employ between 2,200 and 3,000 people.

Samsung is the largest single foreign investor in Vietnam, with investments totalling US$17 billion, it said.

The centre is the largest of its kind in South-east Asia and will enhance the company's research capability in such areas as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data and 5G, it said.

The Vietnamese government earlier on Monday announced the commencement of building of the R&D centre.

SEE ALSO

How one woman is taking on Vietnam's 'big coal'

Vietnam's exports of smartphones and spare parts, mostly produced by Samsung Electronics, rose 4.4 per cent last year to US$51.38 billion, according to government customs data.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 01:45 PM
Stocks

Malaysia sees biggest weekly equity outflow in over 20 months amid virus, political woes

[KUALA LUMPUR] Foreign investors bailed out of Malaysian stocks as they dumped RM1.26 billion (S$416.9 million)...

Mar 2, 2020 01:40 PM
Transport

S Korea's Jeju Air to acquire stake in Eastar Jet for 54.5b won

[SEOUL] South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in competitor Eastar...

Mar 2, 2020 01:31 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI reverses early losses on Monday afternoon, up 0.4% on day

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Monday afternoon on higher ground after early losses were reversed on hopes of...

Mar 2, 2020 01:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil comes off lows as hopes of Opec cut, stimulus counter virus gloom

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices rebounded more than US$1 a barrel after earlier hitting multi-year lows on Monday, as hopes...

Mar 2, 2020 01:09 PM
Garage

Deutsche Bank, Ashoka launch accelerator to support female social entrepreneurs in Asia

FEMALE social entrepreneurs in Asia will receive greater support, with a new accelerator programme launched by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.