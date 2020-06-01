You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung to add new memory chip line as COVID-19 boosts demand

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 12:25 PM

AB_samsung_010620.jpg
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it has begun construction of a new domestic production line for NAND flash memory chips, betting on demand for personal computers and servers as the coronavirus prompts more people to work from home.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it has begun construction of a new domestic production line for NAND flash memory chips, betting on demand for personal computers and servers as the coronavirus prompts more people to work from home.

The world's largest memory chip maker is targeting the second half of next year to mass produce the chips, used for storage, on the added line in its plant in Pyeongtaek city, which is within a two-hour drive from the capital Seoul.

Samsung said the additional capacity will also help meet demand for 5G smartphones and other devices, despite recent delays in deployments of 5G networks in Europe and other countries due to the health crisis.

While the company did not disclose the investment amount, analysts said the range of investment would be between 7 trillion won (S$8.02 billion) and 8 trillion won.

Samsung is also expanding its second Xian plant in China with an additional line, slated for production in the first half of next year.

SEE ALSO

Sotheby's to stream live auctions in June

South Korea's chip exports for May rose 7.1 per cent from a year earlier, as working from home trends and online classes boosted demand for servers and PCs, and Chinese PC makers recovered production, driving up chip prices, according to a trade ministry statement on Monday.

"Data server customers will likely continue to invest in beef up their infrastructure to demand drawn from customers' increased online activities," said Eo Kyu-jin, an analyst at DB Financial Investment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Armed with disinfectant and admonishments, S Korean robot fights coronavirus spread

Netease aims to raise US$2-3b in Hong Kong listing

SG Digital Office to encourage digitalisation among seniors, hawkers

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station

Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

NASA resumes human spaceflight from US soil with historic SpaceX launch

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 12:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: First Reit units sink 11% after news of Lippo Karawaci rental restructuring

THE share price of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) plunged on Monday after its former parent company...

Jun 1, 2020 12:29 PM
Technology

Armed with disinfectant and admonishments, S Korean robot fights coronavirus spread

[SEOUL] A self-driving robot equipped with cameras and an LED screen greets visitors at the lobby in the...

Jun 1, 2020 12:24 PM
Garage

E-scooter startup Beam bags US$26m in Sequoia-led Series A round

E-SCOOTER sharing startup Beam has clinched US$26 million in Series A funding led by Sequoia India and South Korea’s...

Jun 1, 2020 12:19 PM
Government & Economy

US lawmakers to unveil bill banning investment in firms tied to China's military

[WASHINGTON] A group of Republican lawmakers plans to unveil legislation this week to keep Americans from investing...

Jun 1, 2020 12:15 PM
Transport

Emirates Airline says must cut jobs over virus crisis

[DUBAI] Emirates Airline said Sunday it will have to cut jobs after being forced to ground its fleet during the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.