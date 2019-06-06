You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung to cut China phone output as market share sinks

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

SOUTH Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it plans to cut production at a smartphone plant in China, as competition from domestic rivals squeezes its share of the world's biggest smartphone market to less than a paltry 1 per cent.

The output reduction at the factory in the southern city of Huizhou comes just six months after Samsung closed its only other handset plant in China, ceasing operations at a mobile phone plant in the city of Tianjin in December to enhance production efficiency.

Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker, has seen its share of China's market shrink from about 20 per cent in 2013, showed data from Strategy Analytics.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The intervening years have seen a bout of anti-South Korean sentiment following a diplomatic spat, as well as a shift to local champions like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd at a time of deteriorating Sino-U.S. relations.

In the three months of 2019, however, Samsung's smartphone sales volume in China rose 40 per cent versus the previous three months, helped by strong promotion of premium models and cheaper mass-market handsets, showed an April report from Counterpoint Research.

Samsung's Wednesday statement followed a report by financial magazine Caixin saying the South Korean firm had offered voluntary redundancy for some employees at the Huizhou plant.

Samsung declined to detail the plant's capacity, staff numbers or degree of production cut when contacted by Reuters.

A spokesman in China told Reuters there would be "some adjustment to production volume and staff" based on the market situation. He declined to provide details.

The smartphone maker's share price was 1.0 per cent higher in afternoon trade in Seoul. The KOSPI benchmark share price index was down 1.0 per cent. REUTERS

Technology

Why doesn't the US build more quake-resistant structures, like Japan?

Apple asks developers to place its login button above Google, Facebook

Ikea teams up with Ori on robotic furniture

Apple forces developers to place its login button above Google, Facebook

Australia's Telstra to cut 10,000 contractor jobs in two years

Apple iTunes to play its swansong

Editor's Choice

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
4 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
5 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

Must Read

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_CCHORANGIT08M_3801421.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Garage

Monk's Hill Ventures invests in cyber security startup Horangi

Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

IMF cuts China's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 6.2% on trade woes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening