You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung to launch Galaxy Fold in Sept after screen problems

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 10:31 AM

nz_samsung_250750.jpg
Samsung Electronics Co's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, will go on sale from September in selected markets after the launch was delayed by screen problems earlier this year, the company said on Thursday.
PHOTO: DPA

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics Co's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, will go on sale from September in selected markets after the launch was delayed by screen problems earlier this year, the company said on Thursday.

Samsung is hoping its highly anticipated foldable phone will revive flagging smartphone sales but its rollout has been hampered by defects in samples reported in April.

The South Korean tech giant said in a statement it had made improvements to the nearly US$2,000 phone and was conducting final tests. Changes included strengthening hinges which early reviewers had found to be problematic.

The world's top smartphone maker has hailed the folding design as the future in a segment that has seen few surprises since Apple Inc's groundbreaking iPhone was released in 2007.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese rival Huawei Technologies has also announced a folding handset, the Mate X, which is expected to go on sale in September.

Samsung is still in talks with mobile carriers around the world to decide on details of the Fold's sale, a source with knowledge of the matter said. 

REUTERS

Technology

SK Hynix warns of chip supply disruption on Japan's export curbs

Legal penalties dent Facebook profit; revenue, user base grows

M1 and SUTD to jointly develop 5G robotics technology

M1 and SUTD to jointly develop 5G robotics technology

Huawei rewards staff for accelerating revenue despite a US ban

US tech firms warn Japan-South Korea spat could cause global harm

Editor's Choice

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for £ rout on Singapore firms

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_APPLE_250709.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Must Read

AK_sgx_2507.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Stocks

Delistings on SGX expected to continue in H2 even at higher prices: analysts

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia Phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

Jul 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPH Trust, First Sponsor, AA Reit, CLT, Citic Envirotech, Sunpower

BP_CBD_180319_4_0.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore slips to eighth position in global innovation index

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly