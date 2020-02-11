You are here

Home > Technology

Samsung to unveil square-shaped foldable phones to challenge Apple

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 4:40 PM

AB_samsung2_110220.jpg
Samsung Electronics is set to unveil a new, square-shaped foldable smartphone and updated versions of its flagship Galaxy S range on Tuesday, seeking to revive sales after ceding its smartphone crown to Apple Inc last quarter.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics is set to unveil a new, square-shaped foldable smartphone and updated versions of its flagship Galaxy S range on Tuesday, seeking to revive sales after ceding its smartphone crown to Apple Inc last quarter.

Ahead of the launch event in San Francisco, Samsung in a surprise US TV commercial on Sunday gave a first glimpse of the new square phones that fold like flip phones and show off a notification panel on the exterior.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be cheaper than the bulky US$1,980 Galaxy Fold that opens like a book, partly due to a more compact screen size, analysts and sources said.

While the South Korean firm hopes the new handset will help burnish its innovation credentials, consumers will be keen to see whether Samsung has overcome technological challenges and screen glitches that forced it to delay the Galaxy Fold last year.

"Foldables are expensive and very hard to manufacture. It will take time for foldables to become mass-market products," said Neil Mawston, an analyst at Strategy Analytics, expecting a mass-market takeoff by 2022 or 2023.

SEE ALSO

Samsung unveils more compact foldable phone

"For now, foldables are a super-premium product that can drive profits or a 'halo effect' for the Samsung brand."

Limited foldable display productivity and capacity will constrain Samsung's ability to boost the foldable phone production sharply, industry officials and analysts say.

Sales are seen at 5 million units at maximum this year, or less than 2 per cent of Samsung's total smartphone shipments in 2019, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Samsung declined to comment.

Samsung is also expected to launch three variants of Galaxy S premium smartphones, whose sales are expected to exceed that of predecessors, helped by competitive pricing and powerful cameras, researcher Counterpoint said.

Samsung lost its No 1 smartphone position to Apple in the December quarter, according to Strategy Analytics as cheaper iPhone 11 pricing helped the US firm enjoy its best growth performance since 2015.

While China's coronavirus outbreak has started straining the global supply chain and disrupting smartphone production, the South Korean firm is seen the least affected among major producers, as its main manufacturing base is in Vietnam, analysts said.

Research firm TrendForce forecasts global smartphone production will decrease by 12 per cent in the first quarter to a five-year low but cut its production estimate for Samsung by just 3 per cent.

The Tuesday launch event will also mark the first public debut of Samsung's new mobile chief Roh Tae-moon who previously oversaw the company's development of S range models and outsourcing of cheap phones to Chinese contract manufacturers.

 

REUTERS

Technology

Google HR chief stepping aside as worker activism rises

APTT eyes 5G tie-up with Taiwan firm after proposed 65% stake sale

US district judge expected to rule in favour of Sprint-T-Mobile merger: WSJ

US indicts four Chinese military 'hackers' for Equifax breach

US adds hacktivists, social media manipulators to top intel threats

Amazon wants Trump testimony about huge Pentagon contract

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 05:04 PM
Real Estate

2 Yishun industrial properties up for sale via EOI: Edmund Tie

TWO industrial properties in Yishun are up for sale via expression of interest (EOI). Potential buyers may submit...

Feb 11, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rally at open

[LONDON] European stock markets jumped at the start of trading on Tuesday, with investors emboldened by gains...

Feb 11, 2020 04:35 PM
Life & Culture

Queen Elizabeth's grandson splits from wife

[LONDON] Peter Phillips, the grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, has separated from his Canadian wife after 12...

Feb 11, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday with gains, recovering after a jittery start to the week but investors...

Feb 11, 2020 04:27 PM
Banking & Finance

Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought

[HONG KONG] Bankers in Asia are bracing for a deal drought as efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly