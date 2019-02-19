You are here

Home > Technology

Saudis defend app that lets men to give women permission to travel

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 12:52 AM

file741jf6mhm4l94ez5dqk.jpg
Adopting the Twitter hashtag #i_support_ABSHER, some Saudis listed what they like about the e-government portal, which men can use to give permission for women to travel.
SPH

[RIYADH] A Saudi mobile-phone app that's come under fire for perpetuating the kingdom's male guardianship system is drawing praise on social media as the government pushes back against the criticism.

Adopting the Twitter hashtag #i_support_ABSHER, some Saudis listed what they like about the e-government portal, which men can use to give permission for women to travel. Without male approval, Saudi women can't leave the country.

The app received plaudits for providing a simple route through complex bureaucracy that typically drags out applications for things like a passport or vehicle registration.

Some tweets referred to accusations made by human-rights defenders that Absher is cementing the guardianship system, saying those making the claims wanted to make life more difficult for Saudis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A video shared on Whatsapp urges Saudis to counter the "fierce campaign" against Absher by giving the app five stars on Apple Store or Google Play and writing a glowing review.

Critics and human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have urged Apple and Google to review the app. The use of Absher "to curtail the movement of women once again highlights the disturbing system of discrimination against women under the guardianship system," the group said in a statement to the Washington Post.

The campaign against the app has won support in the US, where senior Democrat senator Ron Wyden said in a Twitter posting it's "unconscionable" that Google and Apple are "making it easier to track women and control when and how they travel." Apple CEO Tim Cook told NPR his company will "take a look at it if that's the case."

The kingdom's Interior Ministry said in a statement over the weekend that the allegations against Absher aim to "disable the benefits of more than 160 different procedural services to all members of the society."

Many Saudi women have pointed out that criticism of the app is somewhat misguided and should be directed at the guardianship system itself, not Absher, which simply provides an electronic way to navigate travel permissions.

Though Saudi women have gained more rights in the past couple of years, they're still shackled by the guardianship system that, according to Human Rights Watch, requires them to receive a man's approval to apply for a passport, travel outside the country, study abroad on a government scholarship, get married or even exit prison.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

UAE signs major missile deals with US giant Raytheon

Facebook Targeted in scathing report by British parliament

Singapore-based startup Bigo Technology eyes expansion, to open regional centres in India, Mid-East and US

Carousell cuts fraud rate by 44% over past year, to launch new features this week

No Amazon? No problem for New York tech boom

Ericsson says Huawei ban wouldn't deprive Europe of 5G equipment

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

20190218_1550477226706_5370507754898736_0_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Doubling down on restructuring, S$1.1b Bicentennial Bonus

hzbudget0218a.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening