Seletar Aerospace Park to offer indoor testbeds for commercial use of drones

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 12:01 PM
JTC and the Association of Aerospace Industries Singapore (AAIS) announced on Tuesday they will provide indoor testbeds within Seletar Aerospace Park for commercial applications of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), more commonly known as drones.

Indoor spaces housed within JTC’s high rise developments at Seletar Aerospace Park will provide a safe and controlled environment for companies to conduct development trials and customer demonstrations, they said in a media statement.

Implementation details are being worked out and companies that are keen to use these spaces can approach AAIS to register their interest.

AAIS chief executive Sia Kheng Yok said UAS are finding applications in smart cities, security, agriculture, mining, construction and resource management.

He also announced the formation of the Singapore UAS Community within AAIS to support the industry and its members.

Glory Wee, JTC director for aerospace, marine & urban solutions cluster, said the provision of the indoor testbeds at Seletar Aerospace Park will support the development and commercialisation of UAS technologies.

"The UAS and aerospace communities are complementary, and we are confident this new initiative will enable more industry partnerships to be catalysed in Singapore," she said.

