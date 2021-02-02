 Sequoia, GIC invest in TPG's Novotech at US$2.3b valuation: sources, Technology - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Technology

Sequoia, GIC invest in TPG's Novotech at US$2.3b valuation: sources

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 10:49 AM

nz_gic_020267.jpg
Sequoia Capital and Singapore sovereign fund GIC are among investors that agreed to buy a stake in clinical research and testing provider Novotech from TPG, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Sequoia Capital and Singapore sovereign fund GIC are among investors that agreed to buy a stake in clinical research and testing provider Novotech from TPG, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Kaiser Foundation Hospitals also plans to invest in Novotech, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. TPG is selling more than 10 per cent of Novotech in a transaction valuing the company at over US$2.3 billion, said Joel Thickins, head of Australia and New Zealand for TPG Capital Asia.

The clinical research firm is preparing for an initial public offering in Hong Kong later this year, said Mr Thickins, who is also chairman of Novotech. The valuation makes the company one of the most successful investments for the private equity group in Asia, he said.

The Sydney-based firm has increased revenues by more than 30 per cent a year under TPG's ownership since 2017, most recently helping with clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines, as well as cancer and hepatitis drugs.

"Novotech is a platform asset for us in Asia and a testament to the sector-led strategy we have pursued in differentiating ourselves from other sponsors," Mr Thickins said in an interview.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A representative for TPG declined to comment on the identity of the investors. A spokesperson for GIC said she couldn't immediately comment, while Sequoia and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals didn't immediately respond to emailed queries outside regular US business hours.

Mr Thickins said TPG decided to invest in the clinical research industry in Asia in 2015 on intensifying investor demand for biotech companies and because the region's populations were relatively untested in clinical trials compared with the US and Europe. To be able to offer clinical testing services to healthcare companies in the US and Europe was a big opportunity for the firm.

TPG also helped Novotech expand overseas. The company operates in 12 countries, with 70 per cent of its revenue generated outside of Australia, compared with just 30 per cent three years ago. It's among the largest biotechnology contract research businesses across China, South-east Asia, Taiwan and South Korea, which together make up a number of the fastest-growing markets for clinical trials.

Anand Tharmaratnam will take over from Mr Thickins as chairman of the company in April, the company said last month.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

China state media celebrates top entrepreneurs. But not Jack Ma

Nintendo smashes expectations with best quarter since 2008

MediaTek launches 5G chip aimed at gaining US market share

Facebook pop-ups to escalate feud with Apple

AI startup Databricks valued at US$28b, tech giants join funding

Google closing in-house Stadia video game studio

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 11:06 AM
Stocks

What is GameStop, the company, really worth? Does it matter?

[NEW YORK] For many years, it didn't matter that GameStop's stores were a little grungy.

Feb 2, 2021 11:06 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades SATS to 'add' with higher S$4.30 TP

CGS-CIMB has upgraded its call on SATS to "add" from "hold", while raising its target price to S$4.30 from S$3.27...

Feb 2, 2021 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

Americans scramble for appointments for second Covid-19 vaccine dose

[NEW YORK] As more Americans ready for their second Covid-19 vaccine shot, some patients are falling through the...

Feb 2, 2021 10:53 AM
Consumer

Moderna proposes filling vials with additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine

[BENGALURU] Moderna Inc said on Monday it is proposing filling vials with additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine...

Feb 2, 2021 10:52 AM
Government & Economy

EU aims to boost vaccination rollout as variants spread

[BRUSSELS] The European Union put on a brave face on Monday, defending its troubled vaccination programme and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Australia: Shares rise on tech-led Wall Street rebound; central bank policy meeting in focus

Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.4%

Broker's take: Metro's possible department store exit may impact SPH Reit, FCT, says DBS

Covid ICU deaths have plunged, but progress may be stalling: study

Hong Kong: Stocks rally out of the blocks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for