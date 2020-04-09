You are here

Home > Technology

Sheltering consumers shut out of Snapchat for hours

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 7:00 AM

nz_snapchat_090428.jpg
The Snapchat application popular with young smartphone users went offline on Wednesday for undetermined reasons, the company said.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] The Snapchat application popular with young smartphone users went offline on Wednesday for undetermined reasons, the company said.

The outage, the cause of which was not explained by the company, lasted several hours, making unavailable the service known for its disappearing messages and other content.

"We're aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight - we're looking into it," said a tweet from Snapchat Support.

The first reports of the outage came around 1330 GMT, according to the monitoring website Downdetector.

Around 2030 GMT, a new message said the service was restored.

SEE ALSO

Twitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, Facebook

"We've patched things up," the updated post said. "If you're still having trouble, please let us know!"

Parent firm Snap Inc. did not respond to a query about the outage.

It came as people worldwide were turning to social media for information and entertainment as they sheltered at home from the coronavirus pandemic.

Snapchat said last week it saw huge jumps in engagement with the app as a result of the crisis, with real-time communication up 50 per cent in March.

To support the global Covid-19 relief efforts, Snapchat has launched a new augmented reality donation effort allowing users to donate to relief efforts through its "Snapchat Lenses," glasses designed for the app.

An image and video sharing tool especially popular among teens, Snapchat claims the app is regularly used by 75 per cent of all 13- to 34-year-olds in the United States.

It has 190 million daily users - about 60 million more than Twitter - but is still operating at a loss.

AFP

Technology

US approves Google request to use segment of US-Asia undersea cable

Singapore's digital networks to be beefed up in next two weeks

Zoom sued for fraud over privacy, security flaws

Apple supplier Foxconn to start making ventilators in US

Hong Kong-based BDx acquires Singapore data centre

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 07:06 AM
Technology

US approves Google request to use segment of US-Asia undersea cable

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday approved Alphabet Inc unit Google's...
Apr 9, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Air Canada to rehire 16,500 workers laid off due to pandemic

[MONTREAL] Some 16,500 Air Canada employees who were laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic will be rehired...

Apr 9, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

Airbus to review production cuts after 'some months': CEO

[PARIS] Airbus production cuts announced on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus crisis are likely to be in...

Apr 9, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Major Indian cities make mask-wearing compulsory amid virus fears

[NEW DELHI] Hundreds of millions of people in India, including in its two largest cities, were ordered Wednesday to...

Apr 9, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

France to extend virus lockdown, Macron will address nation: presidency

[PARIS] France is to further extend its lockdown ordered to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with President...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.