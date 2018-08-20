You are here

Home > Technology

Silicon Valley idealism at odds with China market

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

GOOGLE workers' outrage over the notion of censoring searches to appease Chinese officials highlights the dilemma US tech companies face in accessing the lucrative market.

Using technology to make the world better is a well-worn mantra in Silicon Valley, preached so strongly by Internet companies such as Google and Facebook that it has become part of their identity. That idealism has repeatedly run headlong into a wall of reality when it comes to Internet firms needing to compromise with the interests of governments that have oppressive approaches to online activity.

"The tech industry had a utopian view of the world and of itself," said Irina Raicu, director of the Internet ethics programme at Santa Clara University in Silicon Valley. "It's running up against its own narrative of how it holds certain values."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After portraying itself as a champion of making all the world's information freely available, Google would be hard-pressed to explain taking part in online censorship in China, according to Ms Raicu. Hundreds of Google employees were said to have signed a protest letter after reports that the company is working on a censor-friendly search engine to get back into China.

The employees are demanding to know more about the supposed "Dragonfly" project so they can weigh the moral significance of their work at the company. "We are seeing technologists start to flex their power," Ms Raicu said. "They do want to change the world for the better, and this goes against that."

Silicon Valley companies share global ethics challenges with other industries, but they face employee rebellion and user scrutiny because of having built images of being devoted to doing good, or at least "no evil".

Facebook is banned in China, but that has not stopped the leading online social network from exploring the potential to establish a beachhead there, even if only for an "incubator" that nurtures local entrepreneurs.

Facebook last year discretely released a photo sharing mobile application, named Colorful Balloons, in China. Two years ago, it reportedly worked on a censorship tool that would filter out posts on forbidden topics there. Even Apple, the world's most valuable company, has had to make concessions in China, pulling items from its App Store and transferring control of cloud storage accounts of Chinese customers to a company there. AFP

Technology

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

Global eTrade Services banking on Asean-China trade flows

China shows off automated doctors, combat stars

About those chips and dips...

JD.com losses surge, adding to souring taste for China tech giants

Elon Musk confronts fateful tweet and an 'excruciating' year

Editor's Choice

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

BT_20180818_NEWCOVER18_3535384.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Brunch

Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort

Most Read

1 OCBC prices S$1b perps at 4%, first callable in 2023
2 Italian bridge company under fire as rescuers toil for third day
3 Jho Low says he will not surrender
4 'A rare treasure': outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
5 Low-carb diet linked to elevated mortality risk: study
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

Aug 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

TPG completes A$279m acquisition of Healthscope's Asian pathology labs

BT_20180818_VIPRICE18_3536031.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Top Stories

Upcoming GST hike: 'Businesses should focus on value, not just price'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening