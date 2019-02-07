Singapore ranks 10th on US Chamber International Intellectual Property Index

SINGAPORE has been ranked 10th out of 50 world economies on the latest edition of the US Chamber International Intellectual Property Index, as it slipped a place and displaced by Switzerland.

The city-state's overall score dropped from 83.63 per cent or 33.45 out of 40 indicators to 82.49 per cent or 37.12 out of 45 indicators in the seventh annual report. The latest edition ranked economies based on a total of 45 unique indicators - five more than the last edition.

Singapore saw a mixed performance on the new indicators but its stronger copyright enforcement led it to garner a higher score in the indicator of legal measures to provide necessary exclusive rights that prevent infringement of copyrights and related rights (including Web hosting, streaming and linking).

The Global Innovation Policy Centre (GIPC) of the US Chamber, which released the report on Thursday, noted Singapore's efforts in making amendments to strengthen its Copyright Act and the Singapore High Court subsequently ordered major Internet service providers in the Republic to disable access to piracy websites upon the application of the Motion Picture Association of America.

The GIPC has also considered the Singapore High Court's order last November to disable access to Internet-based applications providing infringing content to set-top boxes.

Topping the index was the United States. Japan was the only Asian nation ahead of Singapore in the top ten rankings.