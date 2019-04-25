You are here

Slack is expected to file listing prospectus this week

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 7:13 AM

Slack Technologies Inc is expected to reveal its filing for a direct listing on the stock market as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Slack in February confidentially applied with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to list shares publicly.

The paperwork will show that Slack, which operates a popular workplace instant-messaging and collaboration app, is on pace for about US$500 million in revenue this year, the report said.

San Francisco-based Slack is likely to debut on the New York Stock Exchange in May or June, the report said.

Slack, launched in 2013, allows teams and businesses to communicate through groups and has quickly replaced email at many companies, although email is still the dominant medium of communication in workplaces.

Slack declined to comment on the report.

REUTERS

