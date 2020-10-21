You are here

Home > Technology

Snapchat co-founders share US$2.7b windfall

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 10:20 PM

[SANTA MONICA] Snap's co-founders got richer by billions of dollars in just a few hours, after the company reported better-than-expected results as the coronavirus pandemic boosted usage of its app.

Shares soared as much as 25 per cent to US$35.57 in late New York trading Tuesday after the owner of the popular Snapchat mobile app said sales jumped 52 per cent to US$678.7 million in the third quarter, with 249 million daily active users. The gains lifted the fortunes of Snap's co-founders, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, by US$1.3 billion and US$1.4 billion, respectively, taking them to US$6.9 billion and US$7.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr Spiegel has pocketed over US$200 million from Snap stock sales during 2020, benefiting from the record prices. The sales were made between January and September as part of a trading plan adopted by Mr Spiegel, according to SEC filings. Snap shares have climbed 74 per cent this year.

Wealth accumulation in the tech world has been eye-popping during the pandemic as the shift of everything from work, shopping, schooling and entertainment online has boosted demand for digital services. Zoom Video Communication's Eric Yuan added US$6.6 billion to his net worth in just one day last month, and Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, saw his fortune swell by US$75 billion in 2020 to US$190 billion.

Snap, whose Snapchat is used to send photos and videos that disappear within seconds, said its net loss narrowed to US$200 million, or 14 cents a share. The company posted profit of 1 cent a share excluding some costs, beating the 5 cent loss that analysts predicted. If the positive advertising trends continue, fourth-quarter revenue may jump 47 per cent to 50 per cent from the same period last year, Snap added.

SEE ALSO

Snap shares jump as user growth, revenue beat estimates

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Ericsson profit surged as Huawei ban offsets hit from pandemic

Huawei, China firms are said to seek curbs on Nvidia's Arm deal

Qualcomm, Mukesh Ambani's Jio team up to ready 5G for India

Amazon extends work from home option till June

US seeks to sway Brazil on Chinese 5G with US$1b deal

Snap shares jump as user growth, revenue beat estimates

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 09:52 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street muted with eyes on stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as investors watched for signs that...

Oct 21, 2020 09:49 PM
Consumer

Prada appoints diversity chief in bid to become more inclusive

[MILAN] Italian luxury group Prada said on Wednesday it had appointed Malika Savell its chief diversity, equity and...

Oct 21, 2020 09:46 PM
Government & Economy

IMF cuts Asia's growth forecast, warns of pandemic-driven risks

[TOKYO] The International Monetary Fund slashed this year's economic forecast for Asia, reflecting a sharper-than-...

Oct 21, 2020 09:25 PM
Companies & Markets

MLT to acquire Brisbane warehouse for A$114m

THE manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) has announced that it intends to acquire a warehouse in Brisbane,...

Oct 21, 2020 08:30 PM
Government & Economy

Thai PM preparing to lift emergency amid protests

[BANGKOK] Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Wednesday he was preparing to lift emergency measures...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore's shophouse comeback continues; River Valley, Bugis properties for sale

UBS expects further growth from a rising Asia

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for