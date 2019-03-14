You are here

Home > Technology

SoftBank and other investors may buy US$1b stake in Uber’s self-driving cars

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 2:24 PM

BP_SoftBank_140319_66.jpg
Uber is in talks to sell a stake in its self-driving technologies unit to SoftBank and other investors for as much as US$1 billion, as the ride-hailing company prepares to go public, according to four people with knowledge of the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

 

[SAN FRANCISCO]  Uber is in talks to sell a stake in its self-driving technologies unit to SoftBank and other investors for as much as US$1 billion, as the ride-hailing company prepares to go public, according to four people with knowledge of the matter.

The talks are still underway and may not result in an investment, said the people, who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Apart from SoftBank, the investor consortium includes an automaker, they added.

Under the terms of the proposed deal, investors would purchase from a pool of Uber stock specifically earmarked for the self-driving technologies unit. Uber would maintain majority control of the self-driving arm and would use the investment to fund its research and development. The deal would value the self-driving business at US$5 billion to US$10 billion, the people said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Uber filed confidentially to go public in December in what would be one of the largest tech initial public offerings of recent years. The company, based in San Francisco, could hit a valuation of US$120 billion when it reaches the stock market.

But Uber is under scrutiny for its losses — its net loss was US$842 million in the fourth quarter — and self-driving technologies are expensive. A US$1 billion infusion could ease worries about how costly it is to develop autonomous cars.

The proposed investment was earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Uber has for years invested heavily in self-driving cars, which it has said will eventually become a primary mode of transportation, replacing its human drivers. But its autonomous unit, formed in 2014, loses between US$100 million and US$200 million each quarter. Its fleet of vehicles was also grounded for nine months last year after one of the autonomous cars struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona. In the past, Uber has considered spinning off the unit as a separate entity.

Uber Freight, the company's long-haul trucking business, also has a separate valuation based on pools of equity specifically earmarked for the unit. As part of an agreement with employees, the company rewarded them with equity in Uber Freight as a stand-alone business late last year.

SoftBank is already a major investor in Uber after it acquired about 17.5 per cent of the ride-hailing firm's stock last year at a significant discount. In addition to Uber, SoftBank has poured money into ride-hailing companies such as Ola in India and Grab in Southeast Asia.

SoftBank has also invested in businesses focused on autonomous vehicles. In mid-2018, the firm invested US$2.25 billion in GM Cruise Holdings, a division of General Motors. Structuring Cruise as a separate entity made it possible for General Motors to isolate the losses from its autonomous division.

In August, Toyota invested US$500 million in Uber. The move was meant to let Uber put its self-driving technology in Toyota vehicles.

"Toyota constantly reviews and considers various options for investment, but we do not have anything to announce about a further investment in Uber at this time," a Toyota spokeswoman said Wednesday.

 

NYTimes

Technology

Facebook faces criminal probe of data deals: report

Outage hits Facebook, Instagram users worldwide

British panel calls for stricter antitrust rules on tech giants

iPhone trends going from 'bad to worse': Longbow Research

Facebook deletes, then restores Warren's ads

Top American universities shun cash from Huawei under Trump pressure

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Must Read

BP_bitcoin_140319_59.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades

BP_Retrenchment_140319_55.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

Treasure at Tampines.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sim Lian to launch mega Treasure At Tampines condo for preview on March 15

Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Japfa to 'reduce' after African swine fever outbreak

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening