You are here

Home > Technology

SoftBank is said to get 1.3t yen in wireless stock orders

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 4:54 PM

file7bq40qi10c22sq9rioy.jpg
SoftBank Group's bankers have received orders for all 1.3 trillion yen (S$16.43 billion) of the domestic wireless unit's stock they are selling and will probably place an over-allotment, according to people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group's bankers have received orders for all 1.3 trillion yen (S$16.43 billion) of the domestic wireless unit's stock they are selling and will probably place an over-allotment, according to people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank order books for domestic and overseas investors were fully covered Tuesday with Nomura Holdings and Daiwa Securities Group leading the distributions, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Local and international investors were drawn by the dividend yield at the latest price, which is lower than the initial public offering price of 1,500 yen in 2018, the people said. Final pricing for the sale will be as early as Sept 14.

SoftBank Group shares have tumbled this week after the conglomerate made massive bets on technology stocks using derivatives, only to see a sharp decline in the sector in recent days. The Tokyo-based company's stock dropped as much as 7.1 per cent Wednesday, but recovered to close 2.9 per cent lower after Bloomberg's report.

Founder Masayoshi Son said in August SoftBank Group planned to sell about a third of its stake in the domestic wireless operation, adding to plans for asset sales of about 4.5 trillion yen. Mr Son has used the cash he's raised to embark on a record 2.5 trillion yen in repurchases of the company's own shares, lifting the parent company's stock after investment missteps and setbacks from the coronavirus fallout.

The potential domestic over-allotment is slightly more than 100 million shares, which would bring in about 134 billion yen at Wednesday's price. Mizuho Financial Group, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase & Co are also coordinators on the deal.

SEE ALSO

US options investors pull back on tech bets, but SoftBank's trade looms large

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Son's many asset sales have put him in the unusual position of having excess cash. Separate from the SoftBank Corp offering, the parent company has offloaded US$13.7 billion of Alibaba Group Holding stock and a stake in T-Mobile US for about US$20 billion. Mr Son has also said that he is looking to sell or take public Arm, the chip design firm that he bought four years ago for US$32 billion, and Bloomberg reported in August that Nvidia is in advanced talks to acquire the business.

With all the money coming in, Mr Son unveiled a new asset management arm that would invest in public securities. SoftBank Group later disclosed about US$3.9 billion of investments into 25 of the world's largest technology companies including Amazon.com, Tesla, Netflix and Alphabet. It did not disclose details of its derivative stakes.

SoftBank said it is expanding its cash reserves beyond the asset sales already announced "to ensure flexible options to respond to changes in the market environment". The company cited "the ongoing uncertainty in the market environment due to concerns about a potential second or even third wave of Covid-19."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 04:41 PM
Real Estate

Australia July home loans jump sharply as mobility restrictions eased

[SYDNEY] Australia's owner-occupied home loan commitments surged by the largest in a year in July as the coronavirus...

Sep 9, 2020 04:37 PM
Transport

COE prices continue to climb with smaller quota, longer bidding period

[SINGAPORE] With the exception of motorcycles, certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for other vehicles all...

Sep 9, 2020 04:32 PM
Transport

Sri Lanka to take legal action against tanker's owner after fire

[NEW DELHI] Sri Lanka will take legal action against the owner of the oil supertanker that caught fire last Thursday...

Sep 9, 2020 04:28 PM
Garage

Cloud data startup Snowflake looks to raise US$2.38b in US IPO

[BENGALURU] Snowflake, backed by venture capital firm Sequoia, said on Tuesday it expects to raise about US$2.38...

Sep 9, 2020 04:21 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares ended with deep losses Wednesday as global markets went into...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Hi-P with 'hold', S$1.23 target price

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.