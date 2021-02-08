 SoftBank posts Q3 profit gain as Vision Fund rallies, Technology - THE BUSINESS TIMES

SoftBank posts Q3 profit gain as Vision Fund rallies

Mon, Feb 08, 2021

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp on Monday recorded an 844 billion yen (S$10.67 billion) profit at its Vision Fund unit in the three months to Dec 31 compared with a loss a year ago as it gained from investments in Uber Technologies and other companies.

The earnings mark a sea change from a year earlier when high profile misses such as the flopped IPO of office sharing firm WeWork and the Covid-19 pandemic forced chief executive Masayoshi Son to sell down assets to stabilise his investing empire.

During the third quarter net profit ballooned more than 20 times to 1.17 trillion yen. That compared with an estimate of 171 billion yen from four analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

