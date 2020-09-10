You are here

Home > Technology

SoftBank said to get 1.3 trillion yen in wireless stock orders

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

SOFTBANK Group Corp's bankers have received orders for all 1.3 trillion yen (S$16.8 billion) of the domestic wireless unit's stock they are selling and will probably place an over-allotment, according to sources.

SoftBank Corp order books for domestic and overseas investors were fully covered on Tuesday with Nomura Holdings and Daiwa Securities Group leading the distributions, said the sources.

Local and international investors were drawn by the dividend yield at the latest price, which is lower than the initial public offering price of 1,500 yen in 2018, the sources said. Final pricing for the sale will be as early as Sept 14.

SoftBank Group shares have tumbled this week after the conglomerate made massive bets on technology stocks using derivatives, only to see a sharp decline in the sector in recent days.

The Tokyo-based company's stock dropped as much as 7.1 per cent on Wednesday, but recovered to close 2.9 per cent lower after Bloomberg's report.

SEE ALSO

SoftBank Group unveils new HQ building

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Founder Masayoshi Son said in August that SoftBank Group planned to sell about a third of its stake in the domestic wireless operation, adding to plans for asset sales of about 4.5 trillion yen.

Mr Son has used the cash he's raised to embark on a record 2.5 trillion yen in repurchases of the company's own shares, lifting the parent company's stock after investment missteps and setbacks from the Covid-19 fallout.

The potential domestic over-allotment is slightly more than 100 million shares, which would bring in about 134 billion yen at Wednesday's price. Mizuho Financial Group, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co are also coordinators on the deal.

Mr Son's many asset sales have put him in the unusual position of having excess cash. Separate from the SoftBank Corp offering, the parent company has offloaded US$13.7 billion of Alibaba Group Holding stock and a stake in T-Mobile US Inc for about US$20 billion.

Mr Son has also said that he is looking to sell or take public Arm Ltd, the chip design firm that he bought four years ago for US$32 billion, and Bloomberg reported in August that Nvidia Corp is in advanced talks to acquire the business.

With all the money coming in, Mr Son unveiled a new asset management arm that would invest in public securities. SoftBank Group later disclosed about US$3.9 billion of investments into 25 of the world's largest technology companies including Amazon.com, Tesla, Netflix and Alphabet. It did not disclose details of its derivative stakes.

SoftBank said it is expanding its cash reserves beyond the asset sales already announced "to ensure flexible options to respond to changes in the market environment". The company cited "the ongoing uncertainty in the market environment due to concerns about a potential second or even third wave of Covid-19." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Singtel to pace out investment for 5G technology, unveils 5G-powered pop-up store

Cloud-data company Snowflake attracts Berkshire, Salesforce to technology IPO

Baidu, investors in talks to raise US$2b for biotech startup

Huawei to share progress of Google Android OS rival amid US tensions

Microsoft launches programme for more inclusive employment in Asia-Pacific

SoftBank is said to get 1.3t yen in wireless stock orders

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's capital to reimpose restrictions over coronavirus

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, will reinstate wide-scale social restrictions "as soon as possible" because...

Sep 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan makes debut in green bond market with US$1b deal

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan Chase, the biggest US bank by assets, is issuing bonds to finance environmentally-friendly...

Sep 9, 2020 11:59 PM
Energy & Commodities

Second wave of floating storage triggered by ailing oil market

[LONDON] A stalled global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is leading to a fresh build-up of global...

Sep 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Real Estate

Frozen property funds with US$16b aren't rushing to reopen

[LONDON] The UK's biggest property funds for mom-and-pop investors that were locked at the peak of the coronavirus...

Sep 9, 2020 11:28 PM
Transport

German car parts maker Schaeffler cuts 4,400 jobs

[FRANKFURT] German car and industrial supplier Schaeffler said Wednesday that it will cut 4,400 jobs due to the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.