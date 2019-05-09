SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to be announced soon: CEO

SoftBank Group founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday he plans to announce a second Vision Fund soon, adding that initially SoftBank will likely be the only investor.

The fund would be a similar size to the original Vision Fund, Mr Son said, adding that many investors around the world have expressed interest in participating.

SoftBank's first almost US$100 billion Saudi-backed Vision Fund has already burned through roughly US$80 billion on around 80 tech companies.

