Some MyRepublic broadband users face connectivity issues for over 24 hours

[SINGAPORE] Some customers of Internet service provider MyRepublic were hit by a broadband outage on Thursday morning and there were reports ofthe problem continuing for more than 24 hours.

Connectivity issues were reportedly experienced from 7.34am on New Year's Eve by users in various locations, including Yishun, Seng Kang and Yio Chu Kang.

MyRepublic acknowledged the incident in a Facebook post at 10.55am on Thursday.

The service provider said it was "aware of a broadband network disruption affecting the connectivity of a small amount of our customers" and that it was investigating.

In an update at 1.48pm, MyRepublic said "connectivity has been restored for affected subscribers".

It also advised customers who were still facing these issues to switch off their optical network terminal and router for 10 minutes before turning them on.

But several customers said they were still unable to connect to the Internet on Friday morning.

According to the website Downdetector which records Internet outages,there were 22 reports of connectivity issues at 10.33am on Friday.

"It still wasn't working when I tried this morning around 9.50am," said Alvin Ong, 40, who lives in Seng Kang.

Since facing connectivity issues at 7.45am on Thursday, Mr Ong has tried restarting at least eight times as instructed, but to no avail.

While his work was unaffected as he only had to send a few e-mails on Thursday, he and his family missed the Year End countdowns online.

"I've been a subscriber for around six years and this is the first time I have experienced such a major outage," said the manager at a non-profit.

"When MyRepublic wrote that it was a minor incident, I thought it was strange because anything more than six hours should be a major outage especially since it's a work day, and many people are working from home."

Facebook user Zep Jobs said: "Wow, it's still down after more than 24 hours and MyRepublic can't even be bothered to update customers. This is getting really frustrating."

Another user Janelle Vizconde added: "So because it's a holiday, nothing will happen today too. Happy New Year no WiFi."

Last month, two major network service disruptions affected M1 customers, on Dec 4 and Dec 21.

