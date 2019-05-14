You are here

Home > Technology

Sonos, Soundtrack Your Brand tie up for business streaming

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Stockholm

A SPOTIFY-BACKED music streaming company will be exposed to hundreds of thousands of potential new customers through a tie-up with US speaker manufacturer Sonos Inc.

Soundtrack Your Brand Sweden AB licenses its music catalogue of 50 million songs to be played in public venues such as shops and restaurants for about US$30 a month. The service will now be available to as many as 300,000 businesses using Sonos speakers, Soundtrack chief executive officer Ola Sars said in an interview.

The Sonos deal could also channel more money to music companies and artists. Commercial streaming commands much higher price than the consumer equivalent - US$30 a month versus the industry standard of US$10 a month, in this instance, for access to a broadly similar catalogue of songs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Store owners are obliged to pay for a commercial music licence if they play songs in public, but rates often vary based on complicated factors, such as the square-metre size of a venue. The growth of the music streaming market created an opportunity for companies like Soundtrack to simplify the system with flat-rate packages.

The former chief operating officer of Apple Inc's Beats Music, who co-founded Soundtrack in 2013, said revenue from businesses taking advantage of the product would be split between the two companies. He declined to specify the ratio of the split.

Soundtrack, which counts Adidas and McDonald's as customers, used Spotify Technology SA's catalogue for its first 18 months of operations, but has since moved to build its own library of music. It now has 50 million songs after the company secured some 6,500 licensing deals with rights holders including Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

For Sonos, offering legal streaming music with its business-focused speaker setups could add a recurring revenue stream and help the company diversify from its main business of selling premium home speakers to consumers. Soundtrack estimates that 21.3 million businesses worldwide aren't paying for licensed music, which at US$30 a month for a licensed service represents a shortfall of US$7.7 billion.

That potential has attracted new players, and rumours that Apple may be getting into the fray has been circulating since it was reported last year that the company had registered the trademark Apple Music for Business. A push by the iPhone maker could move the market to become more tightly regulated and increase takeover interest for Soundtrack Your Brand, Mr Sars said.

"If Apple chooses to do this, others will look at it too, and then it may be a good idea to look at us instead of building it yourself," Mr Sars said. "I have no interest in selling the company, but that is a good development."

Santa Barbara, California-based Sonos went public in August, and has also partnered with Ikea to offer speakers doubling as furnishing. Soundtrack Your Brand's investors include Balderton Capital, Northzone and Swedish carrier Telia Co. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

BT_20190514_JLDBS14_3780521.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire

BT_20190514_NAHTRADE14_3780579.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China strikes back with higher tariffs on US$60b of US goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening