Sony, Google, Airbnb postpone events due to US protests

Of its decision to postpone its upcoming conference, Sony has said: "We do not feel that right now is a time for celebration."

New York

SONY said it is postponing a virtual news conference for the upcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5) game console, one of the most high-profile corporate events to be put on hold, in deference to protests against police brutality in the US.

Electronic Arts also scrapped an event to introduce the Madden NFL 21 game that was set for Monday. Airbnb said chief executive officer Brian Chesky will not deliver a planned video message to discuss the home-rental startup's vision for travel.

Alphabet's Google postponed the introduction of its Android 11 mobile operating system previously planned for June 3.

Demonstrations against the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer in Minnesota last week have turned violent in cities from New York to Los Angeles.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Officials have set curfews in major cities to deter late-night protests and looting.

The situation has reopened racial wounds and cast a sombre tone in the country.

For the PS5 event, which had been scheduled for June 4, Sony said: "We do not feel that right now is a time for celebration, and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

Electronic Arts issued a statement with a black background that said: "We stand with our African American/

Black community of friends, colleagues and partners."

The company said, "We'll find another time to talk football with you because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change." BLOOMBERG