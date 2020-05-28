You are here

Home > Technology

Sony is planning a PS5 conference for as early as next week

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 9:44 AM

nz_ps_280558.jpg
Sony is planning a digital event to showcase games for its next-generation PlayStation 5 (PS5) console that may take place as early as next week, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Sony is planning a digital event to showcase games for its next-generation PlayStation 5 (PS5) console that may take place as early as next week, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The virtual event could be held June 3, though some people also cautioned that plans have been in flux and that the date may change. Other PlayStation 5 events may follow in the coming weeks and months, and Sony is not expected to reveal every essential detail on the console during its first presentation.

A Sony spokesperson declined to comment. The company's shares were largely unchanged in early Thursday trading in Tokyo.

The Japanese tech giant has only let out a trickle of information on the PS5 so far, which the company says remains on track for release this holiday season despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida said earlier this month that Sony "will soon be announcing a strong lineup of PS5 games".

June is traditionally highlighted by the biggest games industry conference, E3 in Los Angeles, but that was cancelled this year due to the spread of the virus. In response, Sony and many game publishers are refashioning their promotional plans around streamed online presentations.

SEE ALSO

Japan's Marvelous shares jump 17% as China's Tencent takes 20% stake

While only a small circle within Sony are privy to the appearance of the PS5 console, the controller has been shared with outside developers and, fearing it wouldn't be able to control leaks, the company made it public in early April.

Fans have been eager to hear about the lineup of video games that will launch alongside the console and later.

Microsoft, Sony's most direct rival in the console wars, has put out regular streams and updates about the upcoming Xbox Series X, which is also planned for release this fall.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares fall at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade on Thursday as investors fret over the city's...

May 28, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.32 ...

May 28, 2020 09:17 AM
Government & Economy

Australia economic downturn to be less severe than initially feared: RBA

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank chief said on Thursday that better-than-feared health outcomes from the Covid-19...

May 28, 2020 09:15 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea central bank cuts rates to record low as pandemic hits economy

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low on Thursday in its second easing...

May 28, 2020 09:13 AM
Government & Economy

Negative rates 'extraordinarily unlikely' in Australia: RBA

[SYDNEY] Negative interest rates are "extraordinarily unlikely" in Australia as they come with a cost to the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.